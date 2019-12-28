Monstrous Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Teased Ahead Of 2020 Debut

The Mercedes-AMG team released a YouTube video celebrating a successful 2019 where they tease us all with some of the products coming in 2020.

The most potent Mercedes-AMG ever is on its way in the form of the GT 73 and in the teaser video it displays a message “We define the future of performance.”

If rumours are to be believed, the GT 73 will basically be a production version of the original AMG GT Concept and will top the GT 4-Door Coupé range. Like other versions, power will come from a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, but this variant will get an extra boost from an electric motor at the rear axle.

It is expected to produce as much as 800 hp (597 kW) which is a very healthy boost compared to the already rapid GT 63 S. With an output like this, we could see it sprint to 100 km/h in under 3 seconds which would be simply outrageous considering the size of the car.

When will we see this beast? We are hoping a reveal will take place at the Geneva Motor Show in March but we will certainly keep you updated.