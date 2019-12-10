New BMW M3 Production To Kick Off In November Next Year

Rendering by Avarvarii

According to a new report from BMWBlog, the G80 generation BMW M3 is scheduled to enter production in November 2020 with deliveries to follow early in 2021.

Even though the new M3 and M4 won’t arrive to market until 2021, we expect to see both cars, fully unveiled, sometimes in the second half of next year.

We have already seen BMW start teasing their M4 GT3 which confirms the production model will feature a large grille upfront.

The S58 engine powering the new M3 and M4 variants will produce 480 hp (358 kW; 487 PS) in the standard offering and 510 hp (380 kW; 517 PS) in Competition spec.

This new G80 BMW M3 will also be the first M3 in history to power all four wheels. The all-wheel drive G80 M3 will be automatic-only. As for the M3 Competition, it will also only be all-wheel drive and automatic.