Official Production Version Of The Italdesign GT-R50 Is Here

Last we spoke about the Italdesign GT-R50, it was confirming that a production version was in the pipeline and here it is.

Developed to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R and Italdesign, the ultra-exclusive GT-R50 will be limited to strictly 50 cars. Nissan is already accepting orders from deep-pocketed buyers as the starting price is an eye-watering starting price of €990,000 (R16 million) before taxes and options.

Thankfully there are no major changes compared to the concept we have seen and that has helped secure a handful of buyers already. It is worth noting that this car is not yet sold out.

Every GT-R50 comes with tuning from Nismo which means the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 is good for 720 hp (530 kW) and 780 Nm of torque. Italdesign will make a maximum of 50 copies of the GT-R50 with first deliveries taking place by the end of 2020. The expectation is that by the end of 2021 all copies sold will be delivered to customers.