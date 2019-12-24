One-Off Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse Scale Model Costs R170k

We know there are expensive scale models out there but not too many are one-offs that will sting your pocket to the tune of $12,000 (approx. R170k).

This 1:8 scale Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse has been handcrafted using digital scans, images and sketches. The engineering and design team from Bugatti were involved in this project so to the original CAD files of the car were accessible to reproduce an accurate copy of the car.

The entire model is finished in white except for the Bugatti logo, headlights and tail lights which are accurately finished in the original colours.

The company responsible for this creation is Amalgam Collection and it is up for sale. The price tag will scare most away but there are plenty individuals out there who would love to add this to their model collection.

The model also comes with a certificate, a signed plaque, a display case and an original sketch of the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse by the Bugatti designer himself.