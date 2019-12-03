Pagani Zonda Aether Is Now The Most Expensive Zonda Ever Sold at Auction

Last week we saw the one-off Pagani Zonda Riviera sell for $5,885,000 grabbing the title as the most expensive Zonda ever to sell at auction. Well that did not last very long as another one-off Zonda has already topped it.

RM Sotheby’s recently held an auction in Abu Dhabi where the 2017 Zonda Aether sold for $6,812,000 (approx. R100 million).

It is said that Pagani started building this one-off Zonda in 2017 and it is quite possibly one of the finest Zondas the world has seen.

Some of the Aether’s components like the carbon fibre roof scoop and air intakes on the rear wheel arches are drawn from the Zonda Cinque, while other unique features include a massive rear wing, black wheels, an enormous rear diffuser and what appears to be a red eyeliner beneath the headlights to complete the individual look. Other things to note on the exterior comprise of a blend of matte and gloss carbon fibre and a red centre stripe as well as red pinstripes for contrast.

Powering the Zonda Aether is Pagani’s very own naturally-aspirated 7.3-litre V12 which fires out 740 hp (558 kW), what marks this car aside from other Zondas is that power hits the rear wheels via a six-speed do-it-yourself transmission which offers the driver a clutch pedal and a stick shift to play with.