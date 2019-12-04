NewsVideo

This Bugatti Chiron Key Costs An Eye Watering R8 Million

By Zero2Turbo

This is not the first time we have come across an expensive car key but it is the first time we see the most expensive car key in the world actually “attached” to a vehicle and not on display.

The Bugatti Chiron is a special car in its own right but this particular car was the show car from the 2016 Geneva Motor Show and now the host of the most expensive car key in the world – a cool €500,000.

The jewel-encrusted key is the product of the company Awain, and the one Shmee checks out with the Bugatti is the firm’s ultimate Phantom version (1 of 1). To justify the six-figure price, the firm covers the fob in 34.5 carats of diamonds, 175 grams of 18-carat gold, and assorted other precious gemstones as a final flourish. The centre section is leather.

Related Posts

Bugatti Veyron Maintenance Costs are Astronomical

Bugatti Reveal Sinister Chiron Noire Special Edition

Other than looking very expensive, the key doesn’t do more than operating the door locks and popping open the storage area. Complete and utter waste of money if you ask us.

You might also like
News

Bugatti Veyron Maintenance Costs are Astronomical

News

Bugatti Reveal Sinister Chiron Noire Special Edition

News

The Average Bugatti Customer Spends R5 Million Just On Options

News

Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse and Chiron Arrive in South Africa

News

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Build Slot Available For R75 Million

News

Bugatti Chiron Sky View Glass Roof Option Costs Nearly R1 Million

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us