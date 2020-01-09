2020 Shelby GT500 Is As Fast As Porsche 911 GT3 RS On Track

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a sensational looking car and under the hood sits a 760 hp (557 kW) 5.2-liter supercharged V8 able to accelerate the Pony car to 100 km/h in around 3.5 seconds. So yes it is fast but is it fast on track too and not just a drag strip?

One of the best weapons to test it against is the mind-blowing Porsche 911 GT3 RS and motoring journalist Jason Cammisa put together a pretty interesting comparison video for us.

There is a drag race against the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat but the juicy content is the GT500 being pitted against the mighty Ferrari 812 Superfast and the aforementioned GT3 RS.

Did the Shelby actually beat a 911 GT3 RS on a race track? We’ll leave that cliffhanger to Cammisa and the epic video below.