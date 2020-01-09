NewsTuning

650 HP (485 kW) RWD Nissan GT-R by JRM

By Zero2Turbo

Engineering outfit in the UK, JRM Group is no stranger to building race versions of the popular Nissan GT-R and now they are building some for the road called the GT23.

Nissan turned to JRM when it needed help to develop the GT-R Nismo GT3 shortly after the launch of the R35 generation. The race car has evolved significantly since then and JRM has used the lessons it learned over the years to develop the GT23.

The changes start with an increase in power which means the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 develops 650 hp (485 kW). The standard dual-clutch transmission is then replaced by a sturdier 6-speed sequential shifter and the all-wheel-drive system swapped out for a simpler, lighter rear-wheel-drive setup.

Related Posts

New Nissan GT-R Liberty Walk Bodykit Costs Over R1 Million

Official Production Version Of The Italdesign GT-R50 Is Here

As you can see, aerodynamics is a big focus on this car which now sports huge ducts in the hood and the tall wing at the rear.

To shed more weight, JRM stripped the interior, fitted a roll cage and bucket seats and replaced the standard instrument cluster with a race-style display.

Just 23 GT23s will be built, with production to take place at JRM’s headquarters in Daventry, United Kingdom. The first is due to be delivered in 2020 and pricing starts at £380,000.

You might also like
News

New Nissan GT-R Liberty Walk Bodykit Costs Over R1 Million

News

Official Production Version Of The Italdesign GT-R50 Is Here

News

Nissan Commit to GT-R and 370Z Successors

Crash

Driver Miraculously Survives After Nissan Is Impaled By Logs

News

Franco Scribante Racing Hillclimb Nissan GTR Ready To Rip It Up At The Jaguar Simola…

News

Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign Heading For Production With R16 Million Price Tag

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us