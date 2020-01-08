News

Audi Q9 Coming Late This Year Followed By Four-Door TT Says Report

By Zero2Turbo

The Audi lineup is massively vast but a new report from Auto Bild suggests they could have TWO completely new offerings by the end of the year.

The publication speculates that a Q9 will arrive late this year to challenge the unconfirmed BMW X8 and the Mercedes-Benz GLS. We may even see a RS Q9 version pushing out as much as 592 hp (441 kW).

Related Posts

Audi EV’s To Get RS Versions In 2021

Audi RS Q8 Quicker Than What They Claim

Audi has already trademarked the Q9 name so it could certainly be on the cards.

The other rumoured model is yet another speculated future for the Audi TT and a return discussion that it will become a four-door. This four-door TT will likely replace the Sportback variants from the A3 and A5 lineups.

Nothing has officially been confirmed so take it with a pinch of salt for now but usually, these rumours have some justification behind them and we will certainly keep you updated.

Source Auto Bild
You might also like
News

Audi EV’s To Get RS Versions In 2021

News

Audi RS Q8 Quicker Than What They Claim

News

Audi S3 vs BMW M135i xDrive Acceleration Is Very Close

News

Audi Refresh The RS 5 Coupé and RS 5 Sportback

News

ABT Already Tease Upcoming Audi RS6-R

News

Mercedes-AMG A45 S vs BMW M2 Competition vs Audi RS3 Drag Race

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us