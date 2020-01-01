Baja Porsche 911 Is Wicked Cool and You Can Buy One

Take one Porsche 911 (964 generation) give it to Southern California shop Russell Built and you get yourself an uber-cool off-road Porker.

The owner of the shop, TJ Russell, gained his experience working on air-cooled Porsches by fabricating awesome restored Porsche 911s from Singer Vehicle Design. Now he has branched off on his own to create a Baja 1000–ready air-cooled 911 and if you want you can place your order now.

Each Baja 911 will be custom built to any specification the customer desires with prices starting at $380,000 and topping out at a pricey $650,000. Russell says he’s trying to create “something that might have come out of the Porsche race factory had they continued their efforts in off-road racing into the 1990s with the 964.”

As you can imagine, creating something like this is no easy task and for starters, the chassis and suspension needed to be strengthened while the track was widened 14 inches, and the wheelbase stretched three inches. All body panels of the original 911 are replaced with lightweight components shaving off as much as 180 kg.

With the help of Rothsport Racing, the engine was increased from 3.6 to 3.8-litres which produces 365 hp (272 kW). The engine is mated to a stock Carrera C4 drivetrain with rear- and all-wheel-drive systems available.