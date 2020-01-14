Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition Is The End Of The Mulsanne, Flying Spur Is Now The Flagship

Bentley Motors has just announced a final version of its flagship offering, the Mulsanne.

The 6.75 Edition by Mulliner will be restricted to just 30 unique examples, representing a fitting send-off for a masterpiece of British automotive engineering and craftsmanship.

These 30 Mulsanne units will be the last because once they are built, the new Flying Spur will become Bentley’s flagship model.

Chris Craft, Member of the Board, Sales, Marketing and Aftersales at Bentley Motors, comments:

“The Mulsanne has played a pivotal role in maintaining Bentley’s position as global leader of the luxury limousine segment. The flagship of our model range, its longevity is a testament to our ongoing commitment to hand-building the finest motor cars in the world. The new Mulsanne 6.75 Edition is the culmination of that achievement.

While production of the Mulsanne will end in Spring 2020, this decision has been taken at a time when we are experiencing significant customer demand across our other existing model lines. As such, we will be redeploying all of our manufacturing colleagues who currently work on the Mulsanne to other areas of the business.”