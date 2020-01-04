BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Is Now Dead

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is considered the ugly duckling of the family and its time has come to an end as production has ceased.

BMW bosses originally claimed the demand for the model was at the right level and the decision to ditch it is part of a major cost-cutting efficiency drive.

Last year we saw the new 3 Series launched with a Touring option but BMW chairman Harold Krüger confirmed that “there won’t be a successor” to the current 3 Series GT in a statement accompanying an interim financial report.

BMW is making moves to save more than €12 billion in costs which will include cutting some models from the lineup like the Gran Turismo but will also include reducing up to half of BMW’s current drivetrain variants by 2021.