News

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Is Now Dead

By Zero2Turbo

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is considered the ugly duckling of the family and its time has come to an end as production has ceased.

Related Posts

BMW Claims Customers Like The New Huge Grille Design

Audi S3 vs BMW M135i xDrive Acceleration Is Very Close

BMW bosses originally claimed the demand for the model was at the right level and the decision to ditch it is part of a major cost-cutting efficiency drive.

Last year we saw the new 3 Series launched with a Touring option but BMW chairman Harold Krüger confirmed that “there won’t be a successor” to the current 3 Series GT in a statement accompanying an interim financial report.

BMW is making moves to save more than €12 billion in costs which will include cutting some models from the lineup like the Gran Turismo but will also include reducing up to half of BMW’s current drivetrain variants by 2021.

You might also like
News

BMW Claims Customers Like The New Huge Grille Design

News

Audi S3 vs BMW M135i xDrive Acceleration Is Very Close

News

New BMW M3 Production To Kick Off In November Next Year

News

Someone Built A BMW M3 CS Touring

News

2022 BMW M4 GT3 Teaser Confirms Giant Grille For Production M4

News

Mercedes-AMG A45 S vs BMW M2 Competition vs Audi RS3 Drag Race

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us