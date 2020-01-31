News

Breaking: Billionaire Lawrence Stroll Has Bought Large Stake in Aston Martin Lagonda Limited

By Zero2Turbo

Canadian businessman Lawrence Stroll has officially purchased a 16.7% stake in the British car maker for £182 million (approx R3,5bn).

Related Posts

Track Only Aston Martin Valkyrie Variant May Be Faster Than…

Limited Edition Aston Martin V12 Speedster Will Debut This…

The deal, confirmed this morning by a filing with the London Stock Exchange, also includes a £318 million cash infusion through a new rights issue, giving the British car maker a £500 million boost.

Stroll also owns the Racing Point F1 team, which under the terms of the new deal will be rebranded as the Aston Martin F1 works team from 2021 onwards.

In a statement confirming the deal, Aston Martin Lagonda said the move would “strengthen its balance sheet to necessarily and immediately improve liquidity and reduce leverage” following “the disappointing performance of the business through 2019”.

Source Autocar
You might also like
News

Track Only Aston Martin Valkyrie Variant May Be Faster Than F1 Car

News

Limited Edition Aston Martin V12 Speedster Will Debut This Year

News

Check Out Aston Martin Valkyrie Onboard Footage

News

Aston Martin May Consider V12 DBX AMR Version

News

Aston Martin Valkyrie V12 Screams On Track

News

Aston Martin DBX SUV Is Official

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us