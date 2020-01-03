ExoticSpotSA Week 1 2020

Just like that, we have the first post of the year showing off the precious metal we have in South Africa.

We will be disabling the upload tool in the next few weeks so please rather email the shots to us in original high-quality and remember to include your social media handle(s) and location of the spot.

Highlights for the first week of the year include; the first Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, first customer Pagani Huayra Roadster, Lexus LFA, McLaren 600LT x Porsche 911 GT3 RS combo, yellow Lamborghini Aventador with wing and this very special Bugatti Veyron MANSORY Vivere Diamond Edition by Moti seen in Cape Town.