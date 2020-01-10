ExoticSpotSA Week 2 2020

Welcome to this weeks #ExoticSpotSA post where we feature the top 25 shots of the week from around South Africa showcasing the best the country has to offer.

Highlights this week are; Mansory Bugatti Veyron in Cape Town, Verde Scandal Lamborghini Aventador S, Novitec McLaren 720S, White Ferrari 488 Pista with blue stripe, the first Pagani Huayra Roadster, a white Lamborghini Huracán EVO, matte grey Ferrari 488 Pista and a mesmerizing Miami Blue Porsche 911 991 Speedster.