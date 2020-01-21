News

Fake Ferrari 250 GT Calfornia Spyder SWB Sells for R5.7 Million

By Zero2Turbo

Remember the sexy Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder SWB from the iconic 1980s movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Of? Well, it sold for a pricey $396,000 (approx. R5,7m).

A Ferrari 250 GT Calfornia Spyder SWB would cost you a whole lot more* than this but this car is one of three built by Modena Design and Development for the movie so it is not a real prancing horse.

The close-up shots in the movie made use of a real 250 GT California Spyder, but when it came to scenes where the Italian stallion was thrashed through the streets of Chicago before being crashed by Bueller in the famous ‘odometer rollback’ scene, the film’s budget demanded replicas to be used (thank goodness).

*a 1961 example sold for $17.6million (R256 million) in 2016.

