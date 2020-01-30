Hummer Is Back As 1,000 HP (746 kW), 11,591 Nm Electric Truck

GMC has confirmed rumours that it will resurrect the Hummer name on an upcoming vehicle that will arrive next year with an electric powertrain.

They released four short videos which will be used to advertise during the Super Bowl next month to tease the hotly anticipated return. The numbers are eye-popping: 1,000 horsepower (746 kW), 11,500 ft-lb (15,591 Nm) of torque, and 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.0 seconds.

Those who are interested in it will not have to wait too long either as the full reveal will take place in May. Unfortunately, we do not have full details but they did share a lone teaser image (seen above), previewing the new Hummer’s old-school grille with illuminated elements.

“GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC HUMMER EV takes this to new heights,” Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC, said in a statement. “We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising.”