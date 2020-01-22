Is This A More Hardcore Ferrari 812 Testing?

In March last year, we published an article titled The 15 New Ferrari Models We Are Expecting (And Assuming) To Arrive Before 2022 and it has been fairly accurate so far.

One of the models rumoured to arrive was a more hardcore 812 which could get the GTO moniker and it seems to have been spied testing around Maranello.

The test mule you see is clearly sporting an aggressive body kit which suggests that this is most likely a more hardcore version of the regular 812. The front end features a new grille and ducts that are now vertically split and the side skirts appear to have been extended as well.

The regular 812 Superfast makes use of a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirate V12 engine that delivers 789 hp (588 kW) but the hardcore iteration could up that to over 800 horses.

We may see Ferrari pull the covers off the angry V12 at the Geneva Motor Show in March.