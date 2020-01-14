Lamborghini Skipping Geneva Motor Show This Year

If you are a Lamborghini fan or customer and a regular visitor to the Geneva Motor Show, you might not be happy to hear this.

The Sant’Agata Bolognese manufacturer has announced it will skip the 90th edition of GIMS to focus on standalone events where its cars won’t have to share the spotlight with rival models.

The company will rather focus on dedicated events for its new products.

Talking of new products, what will Lamborghini show off this year? Later this year we will see the production version of the Urus ST-X (seen above) and maybe even a plug-in hybrid variant.

The press release did confirm the brand has decided to strategically develop hybrid variants for all next-generation super sports car models. In other words, look for the Aventador and Huracan successors to combine combustion engines with an electric motor. The bigger of the two raging bulls should be the first to get a replacement model seeing as how the Aventador has been around for nearly a decade.