Mansory Carbonado Lamborghini Aventador Burnt To A Crisp In Prague

In 2013 Mansory used the Geneva Motor Show to debut the carbon fibre overloaded Lamborghini Aventador called the Carbonado with a whopping 1,250 hp (932 kW).

The tuner built just six of these carbon fibre raging bulls each with an astronomical price tag but one has burnt to a crisp in Prague, Czech Republic.

It caught fire inside the Bubeneč tunnel on the 16th of January and although no one was hurt, the car was completely destroyed.

According to the Prague fire brigade, the cause is a technical defect.