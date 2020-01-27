Maserati Tease First Electric Engine for Next GranTurismo

Alfieri rendering

Motoring enthusiasts love the deep V8 growls that Maserati’s have been known to make but things are going to change rapidly and become a lot more silent.

It seems Maserati is addressing the issue of EV sound by specifically developing a distinctive noise for its future electric offerings. We already know the GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be fully electrified starting in 2021, and special attention is being given to the “music” these electric Maserati powertrains will make.

Most automakers deemphasize what little noise there is but it seems Maserati is working to amplify it. It’s very different to an angry V8 but it has a sci-fi jet fighter feel to it and it is certainly not silent.

The new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be the brand’s first cars to adopt 100% electric solutions and will be built at the Turin production hub.