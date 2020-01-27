NewsVideo

Maserati Tease First Electric Engine for Next GranTurismo

By Zero2Turbo
Alfieri rendering

Motoring enthusiasts love the deep V8 growls that Maserati’s have been known to make but things are going to change rapidly and become a lot more silent.

It seems Maserati is addressing the issue of EV sound by specifically developing a distinctive noise for its future electric offerings. We already know the GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be fully electrified starting in 2021, and special attention is being given to the “music” these electric Maserati powertrains will make.

Related Posts

Maserati Gives Us First Teaser Spy Shots Of New Mid-Engined…

All-New Maserati Coming In May 2020 and The Sound Clip Is…

Most automakers deemphasize what little noise there is but it seems Maserati is working to amplify it. It’s very different to an angry V8 but it has a sci-fi jet fighter feel to it and it is certainly not silent.

The new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio will be the brand’s first cars to adopt 100% electric solutions and will be built at the Turin production hub.

You might also like
News

Maserati Gives Us First Teaser Spy Shots Of New Mid-Engined Sports Car

News

All-New Maserati Coming In May 2020 and The Sound Clip Is Promising

News

Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Production Ends With One-Off Zéda

News

Range Topping Maserati Levante Trofeo On Its Way To South Africa

News

Someone Financed A Maserati MC12 for R350k a Month

News

Maserati Confirms Future Product Offerings Including EVs, Hybrids and All-New Models

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us