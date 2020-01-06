Most Expensive Cars Sold on eBay in 2019

Every year, the folks at eBay compile a list of its most interesting and most expensive purchases and this year a Lamborghini Aventador was the fourth most expensive item bought on the platform.

The most expensive purchase was a ticket to the 20th Annual Power Lunch with Warren Buffett to Benefit GLIDE which sold for a whopping $4,567,888 (approx. R65 million).

The top 5 most expensive cars sold last year obviously topped by the Aventador but as you can see the platform seems quite a popular option to purchase a raging bull.