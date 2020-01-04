New Porsche 911 Gets First Special Edition Celebrating Jacky Ickx

A special edition Porsche 911 has been revealed to celebrate the 75th birthday of one of the most successful Le Mans drivers of all time and ex-Formula 1 driver Jacky Ickx.

Inspiration for the model has been drawn from the drivers’ helmet so the 911 Carrera 4S models get painted in a dark blue finish sampled from the Belgian’s crash helmet.

The alloy wheels get the same blue finish but are highlighted by white accents that match the white highlight which Ickx wore around his visor. The B-pillar on the driver’s side features a small Belgian flag and Ickx’s signature; the latter is also found embossed on the central armrest inside.

Inside you will find black leather trim with hand-finished grey cross-stitching as well as a ‘Belgian Legend Edition’ door sill trim and 911 lettering on the headrests.

The new model will be limited to just 75 units available in Ickx’s home nation of Belgium.