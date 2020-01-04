News

New Porsche 911 Gets First Special Edition Celebrating Jacky Ickx

By Zero2Turbo

A special edition Porsche 911 has been revealed to celebrate the 75th birthday of one of the most successful Le Mans drivers of all time and ex-Formula 1 driver Jacky Ickx.

Inspiration for the model has been drawn from the drivers’ helmet so the 911 Carrera 4S models get painted in a dark blue finish sampled from the Belgian’s crash helmet.

Related Posts

Baja Porsche 911 Is Wicked Cool and You Can Buy One

Abused Porsche 911 GT2 RS Abandoned In Chile

The alloy wheels get the same blue finish but are highlighted by white accents that match the white highlight which Ickx wore around his visor. The B-pillar on the driver’s side features a small Belgian flag and Ickx’s signature; the latter is also found embossed on the central armrest inside.

Inside you will find black leather trim with hand-finished grey cross-stitching as well as a ‘Belgian Legend Edition’ door sill trim and 911 lettering on the headrests.

The new model will be limited to just 75 units available in Ickx’s home nation of Belgium.

You might also like
News

Baja Porsche 911 Is Wicked Cool and You Can Buy One

Crash

Abused Porsche 911 GT2 RS Abandoned In Chile

News

Last 991 Generation Porsche Rolls Off The Line

News

Manny Khoshbin Gets His Porsche 935 Track Car

News

Porsche Reveal 375 HP (280 kW) Macan GTS

News

Porsche 935 Passenger Seat Will Set You Back R150k

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us