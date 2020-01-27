NewsSouth Africa

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 (Boxster and Cayman) Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Porsche made many individuals around the world very happy when they revealed the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 which saw the return of six-cylinders.

The new two-seaters are powered by the same 394 hp (294 kW) 4-litre six-cylinder boxer engine that is used in the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4. According to Porsche, “when combined with the manual six-speed transmission and sports exhaust system, this results in exceptional power delivery and a particularly rewarding driving experience.”

Related Posts

New Porsche 911 GT3 Teased in Super Bowl Ad

Watch Will Smith Take Lyft Passengers in Porsche Taycan…

Both models achieve the sprint to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and will top out at 293 km/h.

Order books are now open in South Africa and base pricing is as follows;

718 Boxster GTS 4.0 – R1,175,000
718 Cayman GTS 4.0 – R1,164,000

You might also like
News

New Porsche 911 GT3 Teased in Super Bowl Ad

News

Watch Will Smith Take Lyft Passengers in Porsche Taycan Turbo S

News

Porsche Macan GTS Pricing for South Africa

News

Tesla Model 3 vs Porsche 911 Carrera S Is Drag Race Is Very Close

News

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 Sees Six Cylinders Return

News

South Africa was the Largest Market for Porsche Middle East and Africa Region in 2019

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us