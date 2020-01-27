Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 (Boxster and Cayman) Pricing for South Africa

Porsche made many individuals around the world very happy when they revealed the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 which saw the return of six-cylinders.

The new two-seaters are powered by the same 394 hp (294 kW) 4-litre six-cylinder boxer engine that is used in the 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4. According to Porsche, “when combined with the manual six-speed transmission and sports exhaust system, this results in exceptional power delivery and a particularly rewarding driving experience.”

Both models achieve the sprint to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and will top out at 293 km/h.

Order books are now open in South Africa and base pricing is as follows;

718 Boxster GTS 4.0 – R1,175,000

718 Cayman GTS 4.0 – R1,164,000