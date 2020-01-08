Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 Reportedly Coming

Cayman GTS 4.0 Test Mule

Sales of the Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster have not exactly been strong since they arrived in 2016 and many believe it is because of the switch from a naturally aspirated flax-six to a turbocharged flat-four.

The current Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder brought back the loved 4.0-litre flat-six and by the sounds of things, we will get the superb engine in a new Cayman GTS.

The latest rumours suggest the new offering will go by the name of Cayman GTS 4.0 and will slot between the regular GTS and GT4 in the lineup. The 4.0-litre flat-six produces 414 hp (309 kW) in the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder but we are expecting Porsche to reduce this to around 400 hp (298 kW) in this new variant.

Whether or not this replaces the Cayman GTS or not is yet to be known but we should see the new model paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK.

This model will also not be limited production like the GT4 so don’t panic to order one when (and if) it is revealed.