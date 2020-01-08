Rolls-Royce Crushes Annual Sales Record Thanks To The Cullinan

Rolls-Royce knew that adding an SUV to their lineup would boost sales but we are not sure they forecast so much success as they have smashed their annual sales by 25 percent.

This is the best year of sales ever for the brand after delivering a total of 5,152 vehicles (1,045 more than last year) where the Cullinan was a major contributor to this growth.

“We are pleased and proud to have delivered growth of 25% in 2019” said CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos.

“Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilize in 2020,”, Otvos mentioned. “It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network.”