News

Rolls-Royce Crushes Annual Sales Record Thanks To The Cullinan

By Zero2Turbo

Rolls-Royce knew that adding an SUV to their lineup would boost sales but we are not sure they forecast so much success as they have smashed their annual sales by 25 percent.

Related Posts

Stretched Bulletproof Rolls-Royce Phantom Costs A Cool R55…

SPOFEC Gives New Rolls-Royce Phantom More Presence and Power

This is the best year of sales ever for the brand after delivering a total of 5,152 vehicles (1,045 more than last year) where the Cullinan was a major contributor to this growth.

“We are pleased and proud to have delivered growth of 25% in 2019” said CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos.

“Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilize in 2020,”, Otvos mentioned. “It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network.”

You might also like
News

Stretched Bulletproof Rolls-Royce Phantom Costs A Cool R55 Million

News

SPOFEC Gives New Rolls-Royce Phantom More Presence and Power

News

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Revealed With 600 HP (447 kW)

News

Bloodhound LSR Coming To SA This Month For First High-Speed Test

News

We Might See A Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge

News

Rolls-Royce Celebrates 10-Years of Current Ghost with 50-Unit Zenith Collector’s…

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us