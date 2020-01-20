NewsVideo

Tesla Model 3 vs Porsche 911 Carrera S Is Drag Race Is Very Close

By Zero2Turbo

Tesla cars are very good at drag races and have buried a few supercars in a straight line but what about the Model 3 up against the new Porsche 911 Carrera S?

CarWow got the two together to have some fun at the drag strip and the results are quite surprising.

Related Posts

Porsche Macan GTS Pricing for South Africa

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 Sees Six Cylinders Return

Without giving away too much, let’s look at the numbers.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance packs dual electric motors on each axle with a combined output of 490 hp (366 kW) and 660 Nm of torque. It has no gearbox and is able to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 3.2 seconds. The 911 Carrera S produces 450 hp (336 kW) and 530 Nm of torque sent to the rear wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch auto. It is a bit lighter though and can sprint to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

You might also like
News

Porsche Macan GTS Pricing for South Africa

News

Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 Sees Six Cylinders Return

News

Drako GTE EV Shows Tesla Model S Who Is Boss In A Drag Race

News

South Africa was the Largest Market for Porsche Middle East and Africa Region in 2019

News

Porsche Taycan RSR Looks Ready To Race

News

2020 Shelby GT500 Is As Fast As Porsche 911 GT3 RS On Track

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us