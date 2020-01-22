Tesla Model X Rear Ripped Off By Nissan GT-R Jumping Red Light in Florida

Hallandale Beach, Florida experienced a bit of carnage on Monday after a Nissan GT-R skipped a red light and slammed into a Tesla Model X at high speed.

The impact was strong enough to rip the rear of the Tesla SUV clean from the rest of the car and sent it bouncing across the intersection.

Thankfully, there were no passengers travelling in the rear seats of the Model X at the time, otherwise, they would’ve almost certainly died. Both the driver and passenger in the GT-R were transported to the hospital following the crash, but are expected to recover. The driver of the Tesla came out with a minor injury to his leg.