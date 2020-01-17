NewsVideo

Watch a Toyota Corolla Roll Out Garage and Smash Into BMW M3

By Zero2Turbo

Collecting a new car is usually a special day for anyone but extra special for us petrolheads.

Picking up your dream BMW M3 (E92) is a moment this guy had been waiting for, for quite some time but his day was ruined in a few seconds thanks to a Toyota Corolla (and the silly driver who didn’t engage parking brake or something of the sorts).

Related Posts

BMW M Outsells Mercedes-AMG For The First Time

BMW i8 Production Ending In April

Without going into too much detail, press play (the action starts at 9:50) and see how fast things can go wrong.

Some comments on the video are calling it staged or fake but the chap was injured so we are not sure about that.

You might also like
News

BMW M Outsells Mercedes-AMG For The First Time

News

BMW i8 Production Ending In April

News

No Replacement For BMW Quad-turbo Diesel Engine, V8 and V12 Future Looking Bleak

News

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Is Now Dead

News

BMW Claims Customers Like The New Huge Grille Design

News

Audi S3 vs BMW M135i xDrive Acceleration Is Very Close

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us