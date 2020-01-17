Watch a Toyota Corolla Roll Out Garage and Smash Into BMW M3

Collecting a new car is usually a special day for anyone but extra special for us petrolheads.

Picking up your dream BMW M3 (E92) is a moment this guy had been waiting for, for quite some time but his day was ruined in a few seconds thanks to a Toyota Corolla (and the silly driver who didn’t engage parking brake or something of the sorts).

Without going into too much detail, press play (the action starts at 9:50) and see how fast things can go wrong.

Some comments on the video are calling it staged or fake but the chap was injured so we are not sure about that.