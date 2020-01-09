Watch Audi RS Q8 Hit Top Speed On Autobahn

The pool of Super SUV’s is growing at a rapid rate and the brands under the Volkswagen Group are leading the way.

We have the Lamborghini Urus, the Bentley Bentayga Speed and now the Audi RS Q8 which produces 592 hp (441 kW) from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

Audi Sport claims the SUV will hit 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 250 km/h without the RS ceramic brakes and 305 km/h with the expensive stoppers.

One lucky owner decided to take the SUV on an unrestricted portion of the Autobahn where they managed to hit 303 km/h which is very close to the claimed top speed.