Watch Bugatti Veyron Being Used as a Snowplough

By Zero2Turbo

The Bugatti Veyron is considered a fairly old hypercar but that does not mean it is any less special.

Some owners are brave enough (or rich enough) to take their hypercar to places it was not meant to go and do things it was not meant to do.

YouTuber TheStradman recently took his Lamborghini Aventador to do some filming of his buddies Veyron in some seriously deep snow.

Firstly we do get to see some Veyron snow doughnuts but secondly and more importantly, the red hypercar is then used as a snowplough and the footage it pretty epic.

Ending off skiing behind the Veyron is the cherry on the top.

