Watch McLaren Senna Take on its Bigger Older Brother the P1 in Drag Race

The McLaren P1 was revealed back in 2012 at the Paris Motor Show making it fairly old in this new hypercar-crazed era. The Senna was revealed in 2017 with a bigger track focus, slightly down on power but substantially lighter.

The older P1 packs a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor producing 903 hp (674 kW) and 900 Nm of torque. Both models hit 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds but the more potent P1 will go on to 350 km/h (15 km/h more than the Senna).

Without talking too much about the video, place your bets and hit play below.