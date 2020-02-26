NewsTuningVideo

1,250 HP (932 kW) Porsche Turbo S Pulls Epic Wheelie At Drag Strip

A Porsche 911 Turbo S is no stranger to a drag strip but seeing one pull a serious wheelie surely cannot be a regular sight.

Obviously, this is no regular Turbo S as it punches out a whopping 1,250 hp (932 kW) thanks to some modifications including new exhaust, upgraded turbos, meth injection, upgraded axles, and an ECU tune. The 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six was also bored out to 4.0-litres for this build by ByDesign Automotive.

Some very sticky rubber and a high-output rear-engine setup will do this but as you can see the landing is not exactly smooth for the driver (watch the onboard footage later in the clip).

If the wheelie does not impress you, maybe the 0 to 100 km/h time of 1.8 seconds or so will.

