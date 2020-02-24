NewsVideo

“A Momentous Comeback” for Alfa Romeo at Geneva Motor Show

By Zero2Turbo

It seems things are about to get serious for Alfa Romeo as the Italian manufacturer has shared a teaser on social media announcing “a momentous comeback”.

The short video clip includes a raspy engine soundtrack followed by the momentous comeback caption and at this stage, we think they are about to dust off an important nameplate.

We wouldn’t get our hopes up too high for the return of the 8C and GTV as both have been reportedly scrapped but there are rumours floating around about an even more potent Giulia to get the GTA suffix.

All will be revealed in a week from tomorrow.

