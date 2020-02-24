Aston Martin DBX Can Now Visit The Bespoke Q Division Team

The exclusive Q division by Aston Martin offers customers the chance to create something unique and now you can take your DBX for some of this special treatment.

The DBX by Q promises to be one of the most exclusive SUVs on the road blending Aston’s signature styling with Q’s unique product enhancements.

The division plans to offer customers a host of options to build the DBX to suit their taste and this particular DBX by Q will show its face at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.

The exterior of the DBX by Q bound for Geneva features exclusive 22” gloss black wheels, Satin Xenon Grey paint, a carbon fibre lower exterior pack, and black anodized tread and sill plaques.

Inside the division went as far as machining solid carbon fibre blocks to make up interior trim pieces. They claim the carbon fibre trim used in the centre consul is made of 280 layers of carbon, which was laid by hand and then curd for 12 hours. This solid piece of carbon is then machined on a five-axis mill for 90 hours to complete this piece.