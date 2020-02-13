Audi RS Q8 by ABT Hits 100 km/h In 3.5 Seconds

We already know that the range-topping Audi RS Q8 is fast but for the likes of ABT, the standard factory offering is simply not enough.

The tuner offers a software upgrade for the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the RS 6 Avant, RS 7 Sportback and of course the RS Q8. The ABT Power Performance Upgrade cranks things up to 690 hp (515 kW) and 880 Nm of torque which shows gains of 9 9 hp (74 kW) and 80 Nm over the stock model.

ABT claims the upgrade shaves 0.3 seconds off the 100 km/h sprint time which means the RS Q8 will complete the sprint in a supercar matching 3.5 seconds. That is pretty damn impressive for a car that weighs nearly 2.5 tons don’t you think?

To complement this, they also offer an electronic suspension upgrade in the form of the ABT Level Control (ALC) with three stages. Comfort lowers the suspension by 25mm, Dynamic is a further 15mm lower and ABT Loading Level (Coffee mode) lowers a further 15 mm (90mm total) but can only be engaged when stationary.