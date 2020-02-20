BMW M6 Runs Wide On Canyon Road in California Hitting Motorcyclist Head On

Warning: The videos below might be disturbing to some viewers

According to a Facebook post by Kyle Peterson, the incident happened on Saturday last week and the videos posted on social media are quite frightening to watch.

Saw the aftermath of an insane 3 car 1 motorcycle accident leaving hwy 39. Rolled up within 1-2 minutes of it happening…. Posted by Kyle Peterson on Saturday, February 15, 2020

Judging by the footage, the BMW M6 driver completely misjudged his approach to a bend resulting in the car running wide into the oncoming lane. The speed the driver was carrying might have played a role in that equation too, as the car appeared to be experiencing understeer.

The M6 ran wide, clipping another car and then smashing straight into the motorcyclist sending the rider flying.

Miraculously, the rider survived the impact and escaped with a broken wrist and fractures in his legs (he even uploaded a photo himself).