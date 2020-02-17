BMW M8 Competition vs BMW M5 Competition In Drag Race

It is #MPowerMonday so what better way to get the week off than an all-out Competition variant duel.

Setting aside their body styles, the two BMW M cars are pretty much identical, as they share the same engine and transmission.

The spec sheet for both cars say that the M8 is quicker, but here’s something to show you exactly why.

Interestingly, the BMW M8 Competition is only £15,000 (approx. R290k) more than the M5 Competition in the UK but in South Africa, the difference is marginally less than R1 million.

BMW M5 Competition – R2,047,000

BMW M8 Competition – R3,025,000