Brabus 800 Adventure XLP Is A Mega Pickup With a Mega Price Tag

Brabus will be displaying their 800 Adventure XLP at the Geneva Motor Show and it is quite the creation.

Not only did they add a pickup bed but also cranked the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 to 789 hp (588 kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque.

The tuner estimates that it can achieve a 100 km/h sprint in 4.8 seconds and will limit the top speed to 210 km/h.

They had to extend the wheelbase by 50 cm to make space for the custom pickup bed which means the vehicle is now 5.31 meters long.

Off-roading will be no problem in this beast as it gains portal axles and with a ground clearance of 49 cm thanks to custom suspension, not much should get in your way.

A basic Brabus 800 Adventure XLP will set you back €575,630 (approx. R9.7 million) but this highly optioned model heading to Geneva will sting you to the tune of €666,386 (approx. R11 million).