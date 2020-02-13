Crazy Loud Porsche 991.2 GT3 RS Sounds Like RSR

The Porsche 911 (991.2) GT3 RS is one of the best cars we have ever driven and one thing it does not lack is noise but for YouTuber Adam LZ, the stock sound was just not loud enough.

The ever-tightening emission standards in Europe have resulted in destroying the exhaust noises in performance cars with the introduction of the OPF (Otto Particle Filter) which does affect us in South Africa but what about the US of A?

Lucky for them the same emission standards do not apply and they get cars without the frustrating OPF just like this Porsche 911 GT3 RS so in factory form it will already sound better than the European offerings.

Dundon did the work and fitted an Inconel “crack pipe” which apparently makes more power when fitted. This is a centre muffler delete and the results are properly impressive.

Fast forward to 07:00 to hear the Stuttgart machine fire up for the first time and then enjoy while Adam takes his immensely loud machine on some drives.