Czinger 21C Hypercar Hits 100 km/h in 1.9 Seconds With 1,233 HP (919 kW)

Last week we spoke about the new hypercar from Calfornia company, Czinger Vehicles Inc called the 21C and now the company has given us some fresh shots of the hypercar which boasts 1,233 hp (919 kW).

Using a proprietary hybrid powertrain, the Czinger (pronounced Zinger) 21C claims to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mind-boggling 1.9 seconds.

Not many other hypercar creators have pledged to offer this sort of wind-warping acceleration but other examples include the Tesla Roadster II, Aspark Owl and the Rimac C_Two. Automobili Pininfarina has stated that their Battista hypercar will hit 100 km/h in less than two seconds too but the biggest difference between these and the 21C is that this Calfornia offering has a combustion engine whereas all the others are purely electric.

The covers will come off at the Geneva Motor Show next month but to keep you interested, they have released a teaser video which you can watch below.