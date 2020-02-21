NewsVideo

Czinger 21C Packs 1,233 HP (919 kW) Flat Crank Twin-Turbo V8 and 432 km/h Top Speed

By Zero2Turbo

Czinger Vehicles decided to do a full reveal of their 21st-century hypercar called the 21C ahead of the Geneva reveal and it is not here to mess around.

Just 80 units will be built each packing 1,233 hp (919 kW) from a 2.88-litre flat crank twin-turbo V8 mid-mounted. An electric motor is also assigned to each front-wheel which helps set an 8.1-second quarter-mile time, a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 1.9 seconds, a 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph) and back to 0 in 15 seconds and 0 to 400 km/h (248 mph) to 0 in 29 seconds.

This is paired with a seven-speed sequential transaxle gearbox with a hydraulic actuated multi-plate clutch to complete the entire drivetrain, which is designed, developed and built by Czinger.

Below are the specifications for both the road and track variants of the 21C:

ModelDry weightCurb weightPowertrainPower to weightDownforceTop speed
21C 1183 kg1250 kg1,233 hp at 10500 rpm1:00250 kg + @ 250 kph432 kph
21C Lightweight track configuration1151 kg1218 kg1,233 hp at 10500 rpm1:03790 kg +@ 250 kph380 kph

Czinger (pronounced “zinger” with a silent c) is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 2019 and named after its Founder and CEO, Kevin Czinger, the trailblazing performance brand is built around a core ethos of using revolutionary technology to create vehicles that have dominating performance and iconic design.

The 21C is Czinger’s first production vehicle.  It was conceived, designed, engineered and manufactured from the ground up by a team of pioneering engineers, scientists and designers based in Los Angeles, California using a proprietary production system.  The result is the first vehicle of this era with a complex, optimised overall structure generated and manufactured using computing power, additive manufacturing and artisanship.  The 21C is designed and built for the 21st century.

