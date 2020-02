It has been a fairly quiet week in South Africa but we have still managed to pull 25 spots for the weekly post.

Highlights are; green wrapped BMW M2 Competition, Toyota Supra, 1 of 1 Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Aventador x Rolls-Royce Phantom combo, matte black Jaguar F-Pace SVR, Pagani Huayra Roadster, Bentley Continental Supersports and this epic Raging bull combo in Gauteng.