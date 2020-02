Wow does time fly! Eight weeks into 2020 already!

Highlights for the week are; Lumma Design Audi Q8, Dodge Viper, BMW M8 Competition, Audi Quattro, new Porsche Cayman GT4, Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, Roush Ford Mustang Bullitt and this bright green McLaren 650S Spider with a DarwinPro Aero diffuser.