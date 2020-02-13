Glickenhaus SCG007 829 HP (618 kW) Hypercar Entry for Le Mans Revealed

American hypercar maker Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has let out details on its hypercar entry for the 2020/2021 Le Mans. Moreover, alongside the World Endurance Championship (WEC) racer, the manufacturer is also releasing a road-going version.

Called the SCG007, Glickenhaus is pitting this in the hypercar-based class of the Le Mans racers (officially called Le Mans Hypercar). The American hypercar will go against the likes of Aston Martin’s Valkyrie and the Toyota GR Super Sport.

The new generation of Le Mans racers will be replacing the LMP1 prototypes that have been in the game since the early 1990s. Carmakers are now allowed to enter racing versions of concepts as well as existing hypercars – given that there are at least 20 road-legal models will be produced within a two-year period. Manufacturers can opt for either petrol-only or hybrid powertrain setups with power outputs set at 750 hp (560 kW). For hybrid powertrains, no more than 270 hp (201 kW) will be coming from the electric motors. With the car weights being regulated at 1100 kg, the racers are expected to lap Circuit de la Sarthe at a rate of 3 minutes 30 seconds a lap.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus first leaked images of the SCG007 in July 2019. The new images, however, show a few design tweaks that have moulded the 1100kg hypercar to flag endurance racers of the 1960s.

In an interview with Autocar, company founder Jim Glickenhaus said: “A car made in America hasn’t won first overall at Le Mans since the Ford Mk4 in 1967. We think it’s time an American team wins again.”

Powering the SCG007 is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that pushes out 829 hp (618 kW). The motor is Glickenhaus-branded, but the company had initially released renders of the car sporting red-and-white livery and a telephone dial wheel design that sparked rumours that the powerplant is a tuned version of the engine that debuted in the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.

In March last year, the company revealed that it had been working on a hybrid system for Le Mans, but it remains unclear whether the SCG007 packs this powertrain.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus will be offering units of the SCG007 to customer teams at a price of around $1 million. Alongside these racers, the brand is also looking to produce between 20 and 30 road-legal versions. As previously pledged these would come with a price tag of around $2 million and feature a hybrid setup with a combined power output of 1,000 hp (746 kW). 800 of these horses (597 kW) will be petrol-powered.

The Le Mans entry version of the SCG007 is set to kick off testing this July.