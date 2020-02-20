Heineken F1 Joburg Festival To Awaken The Streets of Sandton

In January we shared the news with you all about a Formula 1 Fan Festival heading for Kyalami but now that it is official, it is not the iconic circuit that will host the festival but rather the streets of Sandton.

Formula 1 fans, add the 29th of March 2020 to your diaries as the Heineken® F1 Joburg Festival, in partnership with Gauteng Province, will treat Johannesburg residents to a thrilling fan event, and live car run featuring three F1 teams; Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing and Renault F1.

The Festival will give fans the opportunity to see 2019 Formula 1 World Championship runner-up Valtteri Bottas and F1 legend David Coulthard tear through the streets of Sandton as they bring the Grand Prix atmosphere back to South Africa.

Formula 1 legend and former Formula 1 World Championship winner, Jody Scheckter will also make a rare appearance in his 1979 title-clinching Ferrari as F1 marks its return to South Africa.

The Heineken®F1 Joburg Festival will be broadcast live on SuperSport and will feature live track activity starting at 1:30 pm with the main F1 Live car run commencing at 3:30 pm. From 5 pm, Festival-goers will be treated to live music, with the festival closing at 8 pm.

Tickets are available from Computicket from just R60 for a general admission ticket and can be purchased here: heinekenf1joburgfestival.computicket.com