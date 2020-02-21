Honda Civic Type R Sport Line Deletes Wild Wing and Adds Comfort

There are a fair few folks out there who fancy the Honda Civic Type R but just cannot wrap their head around the gargantuan rear wing. Well, Honda has a new offering for you called the Sport Line and as you can see, the rear wing is no more.

The Sport Line rides on 19-inch wheels with a dark grey finish and a V-shaped spoke. These are then wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sports 4S rubber with softer sidewalls that the regular model, which creates a more forgiving ride. Extra sound deadening at the rear reduces noise, vibration, and harshness in the cabin.

In place of the wing, you will get a more subtle spoiler as well as a grey accent line along the lower edge of the body.

If this tickles your fancy, you can also order it in a new Racing Blue paint job.

No changes are made to the powertrain so the 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder still delivers 306 hp (228 kW) paired to a six-speed manual.

Honda South Africa confirmed they have no plans to introduce any Limited Edition or Sport Line variants of the Type-R in South Africa.