Hybrid VW Touareg R Revealed Packing 456 HP (340 kW)

Out of nowhere, the folks from Volkswagen take the covers off the most potent version of the firm’s flagship SUV, the Touareg R.

Under the hood sits a petrol-electric powertrain (similar to that from the Bentley Bentayga hybrid) which combines a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 developing 335 hp (250 kW) and a 134 hp (100 kW) electric motor housed within the eight-speed automatic gearbox to deliver permanent four-wheel drive in both combustion and electric driving modes. Together the systems produce 700 Nm of torque which should equate to a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of around 5 seconds.

If you don’t want to burn any fuel, the Touareg R is capable of driving at 140 km/h in fully electric mode for an estimated 43 km.

From the outside, the Toureg R is set apart from the rest of the range thanks to unique alloy wheels which look pretty impressive combined with the signature R model Lapiz blue paint

The black exterior pack offered as an optional extra on other Touaregs is standard here, and the rear of the car is finished off with a pair of large trapezoidal tailpipes.

Inside you will find a new sports steering wheel and unique seating upholstery. The ‘Innovision’ in-car tech, which comprises a 15-inch touchscreen and 12-inch digital driver’s display, is standard, as is a semi-autonomous driving function.

This is targeted at the European markets so a South African introduction is not likely at this stage.