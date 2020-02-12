NewsSouth Africa

Hyundai i30 N Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo
Photo via @CarsSouthAfrica on Twitter

The “new” Hyundai i30 N has finally been launched in South Africa and officially hits the market today.

With pricing estimated at the R700,000 mark, your pocket will be a tiny bit happier that Hyundai South Africa has set the tag at R679,900.

It will likely be offered in “limited numbers” but our gut tells us that they will bring in as many as the demand requires.

As a reminder, the i30 N packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine capable of producing 271 hp (202 kW) and 353 Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

It is expected to ship standard with a five-year/75 000 km service plan.

