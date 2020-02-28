KTM X-Bow GTX Revealed Packing 600 HP (447 kW)

When you think of KTM in the car scene, you will immediately think of the X-Bow and now that model just got a lot hotter as it sets to compete in the upcoming GT2 racing series.

The KTM X-Bow in road-going form offers buyers an open-top experience similar to that of a Caterham or Ariel Atom. Until now, the range was topped by the track-only GT4, but thanks to its success, the brand is planning on taking things up a notch with the GTX variant.

It will be powered by Audi’s 2.5-litre turbocharged five-pot in a 600 hp (447 kW) state of tune. Combine this with its claimed 1000 kg weight figure, and power-to-weight is right where it needs to be.

KTM board member Hubert Trunkenpolz said “In motorsport, it is necessary to focus development on a superior power-to-weight ratio to be even faster with economical, more efficient, small-volume engines.”

Revived in 2018, the SRO’s GT2 class aims to allow amateur drivers to get behind the wheel of more powerful track machines, reducing aero and increasing power over GT3 to make it more accessible for drivers with less experience. Power for GT2 racers is limited to 700 hp as opposed to 560 in GT3.